Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.70 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of WGO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

