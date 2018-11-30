Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. Desjardins has a “Average” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

BNS opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 109,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,977,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,079,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,006,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,637,000 after purchasing an additional 723,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.