Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,142 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BNS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bank-of-nova-scotia-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-bns.html.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.