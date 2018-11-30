Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.66 ($107.74).

FRA BAYN opened at €63.77 ($74.15) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

