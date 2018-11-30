Barings Llc Acquires 72,700 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc acquired 72,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $726,273.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $722,638.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Barings Llc bought 12,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Barings Llc bought 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $683,790.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Barings Llc bought 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $695,520.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Barings Llc bought 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $658,624.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Barings Llc bought 45,180 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $461,739.60.

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc bought 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc bought 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $255,255.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc bought 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc bought 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $495,936.00.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

