Basf (BAS) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.32 ($99.21).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.86 ($75.42) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

