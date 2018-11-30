Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BNP Paribas set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.95 ($102.27).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €72.21 ($83.97) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

