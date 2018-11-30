BCE Inc. (BCE) Insider Glen Leblanc Sells 7,471 Shares

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) insider Glen Leblanc sold 7,471 shares of BCE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$425,847.00.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$50.72 and a 1 year high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.66999992868172 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.88.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

