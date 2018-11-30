Beigene (BGNE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $508,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 29,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $4,194,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,420,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,581,909.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,657. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beigene by 5,558.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Beigene in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

