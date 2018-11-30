Bemis (BMS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bemis earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Bemis’ analysis:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

