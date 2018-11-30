Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 290.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bemis were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bemis during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bemis alerts:

BMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Bemis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of BMS opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bemis-company-inc-bms-position-raised-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.