Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Billion

Analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report $14.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.96 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $15.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $42.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.69 billion to $43.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

BBY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 251,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $2,106,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,711 shares of company stock worth $5,693,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,655 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,287,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $156,794,000 after purchasing an additional 962,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $233,756,000 after purchasing an additional 742,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.