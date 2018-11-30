Beverly L. P. Smiley Sells 3,302 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $176,756.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $163,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $200,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

