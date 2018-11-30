BidaskClub Downgrades Ames National (ATLO) to Hold

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of ATLO opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ames National has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Hoff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,324 shares of company stock worth $63,686 in the last three months. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

