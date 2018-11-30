BidaskClub Upgrades PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) to “Strong-Buy”

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRAH. Barclays raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

