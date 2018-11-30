BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Position Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. BIO-TECHNE makes up 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.74% of BIO-TECHNE worth $56,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth about $2,773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 598,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 134,771 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 161.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $162.38 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann set a $190.00 price objective on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.13.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

