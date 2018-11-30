Birds Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (BIRDS)

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Birds coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Birds has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birds has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.02343878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00126887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00192441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.88 or 0.08953027 BTC.

About Birds

Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin. Birds’ official website is www.birdscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Birds

Birds can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

