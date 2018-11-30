BitCoal Price Tops $0.0042 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $18,827.00 and $281.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.01432848 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007545 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00001390 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

