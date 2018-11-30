Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $8,981.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.02273522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00496473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024756 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018606 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006779 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

