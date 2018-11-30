Bitcore (BTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110,265.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $110,265.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00008573 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.02828757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.04247551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00796764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.01437875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.01993848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00441207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,315,143 coins and its circulating supply is 16,554,916 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.