BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Monday, November 26th. William Blair analyst R. Domyancic expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

BJ stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 106.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,475,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,506,000 after buying an additional 761,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 5,348,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 276,662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 329.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 44.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 93,039 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $790,912.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662 in the last ninety days.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

