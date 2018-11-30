BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,061,915 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of CVS Health worth $5,998,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $190,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $537,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,678 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CVS Health by 52.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.00 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

