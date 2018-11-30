BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Ameren Corp (AEE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,545,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $1,109,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $154,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 836.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 1,771,596 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 48.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,535,000 after buying an additional 702,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,677,000 after buying an additional 699,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 933.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 455,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $70.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

