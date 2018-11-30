BlackRock Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,924,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Comerica worth $1,075,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 83.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

