BlackRock Inc. Sells 147,502 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $1,024,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $1,539,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 625.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

