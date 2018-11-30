Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,367,000 after buying an additional 86,466 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

