Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 202,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 312,480 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 96,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

