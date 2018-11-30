Blue Apron (APRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,805,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 3,537,446 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $1.07.
APRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.28.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.10.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Blue Apron news, insider Lainie Cooney sold 31,979 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $34,217.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,782,584 shares of company stock worth $2,900,294 over the last three months. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Blue Apron by 216.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blue Apron by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blue Apron by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.
