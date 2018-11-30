Boeing Co (BA) Position Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $342.56 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $266.15 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus restated a “fair value” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

