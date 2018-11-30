Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 70.66 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

In other news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 943,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £1,510,000 ($1,973,082.45).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

