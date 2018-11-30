Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Copart by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/boston-private-wealth-llc-lowers-holdings-in-copart-inc-cprt.html.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.