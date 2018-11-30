Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $885.80

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 885.80 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 885.80 ($11.57), with a volume of 388282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($12.13).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price target (up from GBX 1,275 ($16.66)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.75) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,368 ($17.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,226.30 ($16.02).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a GBX 64 ($0.84) dividend. This is an increase from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

About Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

