BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 1.6% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $951,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 126,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 217.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 205,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 140,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.7% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE KNX opened at $34.35 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bp-capital-fund-advisors-llc-invests-3-78-million-in-knight-swift-transportation-holdings-inc-knx.html.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.