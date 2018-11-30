BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,270,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,982 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 63.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.46. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

