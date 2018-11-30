Brady (BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Brady has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $1,494,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,941.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,281 shares of company stock worth $8,343,313 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,874,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $18,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,679,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,479,000 after buying an additional 281,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,221,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,199,000 after buying an additional 273,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brady by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,501,000 after buying an additional 161,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

