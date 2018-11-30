Shares of Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 13782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.43.

Get Brick Brewing alerts:

Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brick Brewing Co Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brick Brewing (BRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.17” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/brick-brewing-brb-sets-new-52-week-low-at-3-17.html.

Brick Brewing Company Profile (TSE:BRB)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.