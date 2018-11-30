Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 31,037 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $195,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $214,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $217,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

