Bridgewater Associates LP Has $25.50 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,771 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE:BMO opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bridgewater Associates LP Has $25.50 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bridgewater-associates-lp-has-25-50-million-stake-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.