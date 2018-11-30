Bridgewater Associates LP Has $56.02 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $56,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326,711 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,776,000 after buying an additional 1,538,669 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,089,000 after buying an additional 969,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,734,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,607,000 after buying an additional 896,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bridgewater-associates-lp-has-56-02-million-position-in-royal-bank-of-canada-ry.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.