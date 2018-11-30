Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

