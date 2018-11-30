Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 741,800 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 741,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 251,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $17,541,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOG shares. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $12.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

