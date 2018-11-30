Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 403.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPX Flow worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth $2,691,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $36.30 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

