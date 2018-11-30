Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $189.26 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

