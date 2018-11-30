Brinker International (EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Brinker International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

NYSE EAT opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.01. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $611,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 365,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,588,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

