Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.61, but opened at $51.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 4429209 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,059,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,919,000 after buying an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 145,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 171,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bristol-myers-squibb-bmy-shares-gap-down-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.