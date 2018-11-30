British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,374.71 ($57.16).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,758 ($36.04) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

