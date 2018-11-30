British Land (BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 710

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLND. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 692.23 ($9.05).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Monday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

In other British Land news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total value of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). Also, insider Lynn Gladden purchased 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

