Britvic (BVIC) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 937 ($12.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 853 ($11.15).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 840 ($10.98) on Thursday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 20.30 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

