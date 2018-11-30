Broadcom (AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $235.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,125,000 after buying an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,756,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25,413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 394,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 392,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.