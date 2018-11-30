Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,198,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-holdings-increased-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.